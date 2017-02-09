Peach State Sports Blog

February 9, 2017 2:24 PM

Breaking down Georgia’s coaching staff moves

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Tracy Rocker left the Georgia football program Monday. Tray Scott was hired as the Bulldogs’ defensive line coach

The Telegraph’s Jason Butt breaks down the moves and the Georgia basketball program.

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

