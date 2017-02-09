Lamb breaks down 2017 schedule, spring practice, signing class

Mercer, which opened spring practice Monday, kicks off its 2017 season Aug. 31. The Bears face Auburn and Alabama during the season.
Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb breaks down the season, the start of spring practice and Mercer’s 2017 signing class.
February 9, 2017 2:00 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
