Peach State Sports Blog

February 9, 2017 10:49 AM

Meet the new Bears: Grant Goupil

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.

The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.

Here’s a look at freshman Grant Goupil:

Position: Place-kicker/punter.

Height/weight: 6-2/175.

Hometown: Lake Mary, Florida.

High school: Lake Mary.

Lamb says: “Grant is one of the top specialists in the country and is a huge pick-up for us. He’s a three-total guy that is ranked No. 6 in the country as a punter.”

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer gears up for spring practice

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos