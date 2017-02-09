Meet the new Bears: Grant Goupil

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman Grant Goupil:
Position: Place-kicker/punter.
Height/weight: 6-2/175.
Hometown: Lake Mary, Florida.
High school: Lake Mary.
Lamb says: “Grant is one of the top specialists in the country and is a huge pick-up for us. He’s a three-total guy that is ranked No. 6 in the country as a punter.”
