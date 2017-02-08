Mercer football set for tough road in 2017

In 2016, Mercer played its first game against an FBS program when it headed to Georgia Tech for a non-conference game.
The Bears are stepping things up in 2017. Mercer’s schedule was released Wednesday, and the schedule includes already announced games at Auburn and Alabama.
Mercer travel to Auburn on Sept. 16 and then wrap up their regular-season schedule at Alabama on Nov. 18. The Bears open their season Aug. 31 at home against Jacksonville.
The team’s first Southern Conference game is at home against Wofford on Sept. 9. Mercer’s other conference home games come against VMI (Sept. 30), Chattanooga (Oct. 14) and Samford (Nov. 4).
The Bears’ conference road games are against East Tennessee State (Sept. 23), The Citadel (Oct. 7), Furman (Oct. 31) and Western Carolina (Nov. 11).
Bobby Lamb’s program is 27-19 in its four seasons, including 7-15 in three seasons in Southern Conference games. The Bears were 6-5 last year, including 4-4 in the conference.
Mercer 2017 football schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Jacksonville
Sept. 9 vs. Wofford*
Sept. 16 at Auburn
Sept. 23 at East Tennessee State*
Sept. 30 vs. VMI*
Oct. 7 at The Citadel*
Oct. 14 vs. Chattanooga*
Oct. 21 at Furman*
Nov. 4 Samford*
Nov. 11 at Western Carolina*
Nov. 18 at Alabama
*Southern Conference game
