Peach State Sports Blog

February 7, 2017 2:26 PM

Georgia wraps up strong recruiting class

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Georgia finished with a top-five recruiting class on National Signing Day. It was head coach Kirby Smart’s second class with the Bulldogs.

Jake Reuse breaks down the Bulldogs’ class and looks ahead to the top players in Georgia next year.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer gears up for spring practice

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos