Meet the new Bears: David Durden

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman David Durden:
Position: Wide receiver.
Height/weight: 6-2/200.
Hometown: Midville.
High school: Emanuel County Institute.
Lamb says: “David is a very physical wide receiver with a grinder mentality. We love his winning attitude as well as his combination of size and speed.”
