Meet the new Bears: Tyray Devezin

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman Tyray Devezin:
Position: Running back.
Height/weight: 5-8/210.
Hometown: Woodstock.
High school: Etowah.
Lamb says: “Tyray is a versatile playmaker that is one of the most accomplished running backs in the state of Georgia over the past few seasons.”
Comments