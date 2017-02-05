Meet the new Bears: Terence Brigham

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at transfer Terence Brigham:
Position: Offensive line.
Height/weight: 6-4/285.
Hometown: Fresno, Texas
Last school: Trinity Valley Community College.
Lamb says: “Terence is an athletic offensive lineman that can play multiple positions for us. He’s a proven winner that has been a part of winning programs everywhere he has been.”
Comments