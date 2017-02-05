Peach State Sports Blog

February 5, 2017 10:05 AM

Meet the new Bears: Terence Brigham

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.

The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, along with three transfers.

Here’s a look at transfer Terence Brigham:

Position: Offensive line.

Height/weight: 6-4/285.

Hometown: Fresno, Texas

Last school: Trinity Valley Community College.

Lamb says: “Terence is an athletic offensive lineman that can play multiple positions for us. He’s a proven winner that has been a part of winning programs everywhere he has been.”

