Peach State Sports Blog

February 3, 2017 4:21 PM

Georgia Tech looks to rebound at Wake Forest

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

ACC

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

North Carolina

8

2

20

4

Virginia

7

2

17

4

Florida St.

7

3

19

4

Louisville

6

3

18

4

Notre Dame

6

4

17

6

Syracuse

6

4

14

9

Duke

5

4

17

5

Virginia Tech

5

5

16

6

Georgia Tech

5

5

13

9

Miami

4

5

14

7

Wake Forest

4

6

13

9

Clemson

3

6

13

8

NC State

3

7

14

9

Boston College

2

8

9

14

Pittsburgh

1

8

12

10

Saturday

Virginia at Syracuse, Noon

Pittsburgh at Duke, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Clemson at Florida St., 12:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia Tech has a 41-38 lead in its all-time series with Wake Forest and a 40-36 lead in games played since Georgia Tech became a member of the ACC.

▪ Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers’ has raised his scoring average 11.5 points since last season, which is the best rate in the ACC and seventh nationally.

▪ Six ACC teams ranked in both polls (North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Louisville, Florida State and Notre Dame).

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Holland, Mercer fall short against Furman

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos