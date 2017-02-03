Lewis to return to Mercer campus for awards ceremony

Kyle Lewis left Mercer last summer as the best player in college baseball as he headed out on his professional career with the Seattle Mariners organization.
Lewis will be back at Mercer on Saturday to be recognized for winning the Golden Spikes Award, which goes annually to college baseball’s top player. Mercer’s men’s basketball team hosts Wofford at 4:30 p.m., and Lewis will be honored at halftime.
He also will be signing autographs from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Lewis was named the Golden Spikes Award winner and the Baseball America Player of the Year after his standout junior season with the Bears. He finished that season batting .395 with 20 home runs and 72 RBI.
He was selected 11th by the Mariners in the major league draft to become the first Mercer player to be drafted in the first round.
