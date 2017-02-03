Peach State Sports Blog

February 3, 2017 1:47 PM

Hoffman, Mercer working through close losses

Mercer hosts Wofford on Saturday in Southern Conference play. The Bears have six conference losses, with four of them coming by two points.

Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman breaks down his team’s play and Saturday’s game.

Holland, Mercer fall short against Furman

Sports Videos