Meet the new Bears: BJ Bohler

A look at Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb’s football team’s 2017 signing class, player-by-player. Mercer signed 19 players in this year’s class.
The Bears signed six offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs, three wide receivers, one quarterback, one linebacker and one place-kicker/punter. Mercer signed 10 high school players from Georgia, two each from Alabama and Tennessee and one each from Florida and Texas, along with three transfers.
Here’s a look at freshman BJ Bohler:
Position: Defensive back.
Height/weight: 5-8/180.
Hometown: Ocoee, Florida.
High school: Ocoee.
Lamb says: “BJ is a lockdown corner with great speed. We’re excited to add this type of playmaker to our defensive backfield.”
Comments