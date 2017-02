More Videos

1:10 Holland, Mercer fall short against Furman

2:08 Mercer falls by two again to Furman

0:46 Offensive linemen key to Mercer signing class

0:55 Safety big position of need for Mercer

0:27 Mercer adds FPD's Thomas McBride

1:30 Mercer signs strong recruiting class

1:42 Houston County has six players sign

1:50 Peach County's Kevin and Kyle Nixon sign with Troy

1:04 Hoffman gets win in 300th game at Mercer

2:37 Defense leads Mercer to win over Western Carolina

0:53 Holland comes alive in second half for Mercer