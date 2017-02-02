Mercer loses another close one to Furman

For the second time this season, Mercer and Furman went down to the wire Thursday night at Hawkins Arena.
And just like the first game, Furman pulled out a two-point win.
Daniel Fowler’s jumper with 2.3 seconds left lifted the Paladins to a 70-68 win in Southern Conference play. Mercer had a chance to tie or get the win in the closing seconds, but junior Ria’n Holland came up short on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Holland led the Bears with 18 points, including 14 in the first half. Fellow junior Jordan Strawberry added 11.
Furman improves to 15-8 overall and 8-2 in the conference with the Paladins sitting atop the conference. Mercer falls to 11-12 and 5-6 as it had its three-game winning streak snapped.
The Bears didn’t hit a shot in the final 6:20. Mercer shot only 37.7 percent from the floor (20-of-53), while Furman shot 53.3 percent (24-of-45). The Paladins hit 12 3-pointers.
