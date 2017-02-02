Mercer women’s winning streak stopped at five

The Mercer women’s team suffered its second Southern Conference loss of the season Thursday night.
And both of those losses have come to Chattanooga.
The Mocs regained sole possession of first place in the conference with a 70-50 win to improve to 13-9 overall and 7-1 in the conference. The Mocs beat the Bears 74-56 in Macon last month.
Mercer drops to 17-5 and 6-2 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Bears remain on the road when they face East Tennessee State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Kahlia Lawrence led the Bears with 17 points but hit only 7-of-22 from the floor as Mercer shot 35 percent (21-of-60), including just 2-of-13 from 3-point range. Rachel Selph added 13 points off the bench.
Chattanooga led 16-12 after the first quarter but took control by outscoring Mercer 26-10 in the second quarter and cruised from there.
