Mercer pulls away from Western Carolina in Hoffman’s 300th game

It took a half for the Mercer Bears to get going Monday night at Hawkins Arena. Once they did, Western Carolina didn’t have an answer.
The result was Mercer’s third straight win in head coach Bob Hoffman’s 300th game with the program. After a struggle of a first half that ended with the Bears leading by one point, Mercer pulled away for a 62-47 win to improve to 11-12 overall and 5-5 in Southern Conference play.
Western Carolina drops to 7-16 overall and 2-8.
The Bears led 23-22 after a sluggish first half that saw the Bears shot 8-of-20 from the floor (40 percent). Junior center Desmond Ringer kept the Bears in the lead by hitting five of his six shots in the opening half. Ringer finished with 16 points.
Mercer was much better from the floor in the second half, hitting 15-of-27 shots. Ria’n Holland came alive in the second half, scoring 13 of his 16 points after the break. Mercer led by as many as 24 in the second half.
Mercer’s defense was strong throughout. Western Carolina shot only 41.7 percent in the first half (10-of-24) and 25.9 percent in the second half (7-of-27). The Catamounts made only 4-of-21 3-pointers.
Hoffman improves to 175-125 with the Bears. Mercer, which has won the first two games of a four-game homestand, stays at home Thursday against Furman and then hosts Wofford on Saturday.
