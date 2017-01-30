Mercer women’s team rolls into showdown with Chattanooga

The Mercer Bears have won five straight games. Mercer travels to Chattanooga on Thursday. The Bears and Mocs are tied for first place in the Southern Conference.
Mercer head coach Susie Gardner talks about her team and Thursday’s game.
January 30, 2017 1:47 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
