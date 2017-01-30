Peach State Sports Blog

January 30, 2017 1:47 PM

Mercer women’s team rolls into showdown with Chattanooga

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The Mercer Bears have won five straight games. Mercer travels to Chattanooga on Thursday. The Bears and Mocs are tied for first place in the Southern Conference.

Mercer head coach Susie Gardner talks about her team and Thursday’s game.

