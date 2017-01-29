It’s Super Bowl week for Falcons

0:42 Bibb County hosts vendor show to help with school furniture selections Pause

1:24 Mercer set for quick turnaround against Western Carolina

3:04 'Fun for all ages' at Winter Wonderfest

4:24 Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

3:45 New president/CEO joins Macon CVB

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?