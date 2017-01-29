It’s Super Bowl week for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl for the second time. The game will be played at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 in Houston as the Falcons will face off against New England for the NFL’s Lombardi Trophy.
It marks the third time Houston has hosted the Super Bowl.
Atlanta lost to Denver in its only other Super Bowl appearance in 1999. Looking back at the Dirty Birds’ first trip.
New England is playing in the Super Bowl for a record ninth time (Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh are tied for second with eight). The Patriots are 4-4 in their previous eight trips.
Eight other teams have appeared in the Super Bowl without winning it: Buffalo (four), Minnesota (four), Cincinnati (two), Philadelphia (two), Carolina (two), Arizona (one), San Diego (one) and Tennessee (one). Four teams have never reached the Super Bowl: Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Houston, although Cleveland and Detroit did win NFL titles before the Super Bowl era.
The Falcons got a big send off from fans Sunday and later arrived in Houston for the big game.
The Falcons will be the underdogs for the game, but they’re going to win the game.
Atlanta’s brotherhood starts with ping pong.
