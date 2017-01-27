Peach State Sports Blog

January 27, 2017 4:40 PM

Mercer readies for home game with The Citadel

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

UNC-Greensboro

7

2

16

6

ETSU

6

2

16

5

Chattanooga

6

2

15

5

Furman

6

2

13

8

Samford

4

4

13

8

Wofford

4

4

9

12

Mercer

3

5

9

12

VMI

2

6

5

14

The Citadel

2

7

9

13

W. Carolina

1

7

6

15

Saturday

Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Of note

▪ Mercer leads its series with The Citadel 13-4, including 6-2 in Macon.

▪ Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman will coach his 300th game of the Bears on Thursday against Furman.

▪ The Citadel leads the nation in scoring, but it also leads the nation in points allowed.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer baseball gets to work

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos