Mercer readies for home game with The Citadel

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
UNC-Greensboro
7
2
16
6
ETSU
6
2
16
5
Chattanooga
6
2
15
5
Furman
6
2
13
8
Samford
4
4
13
8
Wofford
4
4
9
12
Mercer
3
5
9
12
VMI
2
6
5
14
The Citadel
2
7
9
13
W. Carolina
1
7
6
15
Saturday
Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.
Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Of note
▪ Mercer leads its series with The Citadel 13-4, including 6-2 in Macon.
▪ Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman will coach his 300th game of the Bears on Thursday against Furman.
▪ The Citadel leads the nation in scoring, but it also leads the nation in points allowed.
