January 27, 2017 4:21 PM

Georgia looks to bounce back against Texas

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Kentucky

7

1

17

3

South Carolina

6

1

16

4

Florida

6

2

15

5

Alabama

5

2

12

7

Arkansas

5

3

16

4

Mississippi St.

4

3

13

6

Georgia

4

4

12

8

Tennessee

4

4

11

9

Auburn

3

5

13

7

Mississippi

3

5

12

8

Texas A&M

3

5

11

8

Vanderbilt

3

5

9

11

LSU

1

7

9

10

Missouri

0

7

5

14

Saturday

Texas A&M at West Virginia, Noon

Kansas St. at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

LSU at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Auburn at TCU, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 6:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia leads its series with Texas 6-5, including 2-0 at Stegeman Coliseum.

▪ Saturday marks the programs’ first meeting since the 2002-03 season opener.

▪ Three SEC teams are ranked in the AP poll (Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida).

▪ Road teams are 27-28 in conference play this season.

▪ Kentucky’s Malik Monk leads the conference in scoring at 21.9 points per game.

Mercer baseball gets to work

