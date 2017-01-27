Georgia looks to bounce back against Texas

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Kentucky
7
1
17
3
South Carolina
6
1
16
4
Florida
6
2
15
5
Alabama
5
2
12
7
Arkansas
5
3
16
4
Mississippi St.
4
3
13
6
Georgia
4
4
12
8
Tennessee
4
4
11
9
Auburn
3
5
13
7
Mississippi
3
5
12
8
Texas A&M
3
5
11
8
Vanderbilt
3
5
9
11
LSU
1
7
9
10
Missouri
0
7
5
14
Saturday
Texas A&M at West Virginia, Noon
Kansas St. at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
LSU at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Texas at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Baylor at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Auburn at TCU, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Kentucky, 6:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ Georgia leads its series with Texas 6-5, including 2-0 at Stegeman Coliseum.
▪ Saturday marks the programs’ first meeting since the 2002-03 season opener.
▪ Three SEC teams are ranked in the AP poll (Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida).
▪ Road teams are 27-28 in conference play this season.
▪ Kentucky’s Malik Monk leads the conference in scoring at 21.9 points per game.
