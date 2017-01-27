Georgia Tech faces another top ACC team in Notre Dame

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
North Carolina
7
1
19
3
Florida St.
6
2
18
3
Virginia
6
2
16
3
Notre Dame
6
2
17
4
Louisville
5
3
17
4
Virginia Tech
4
4
15
5
Georgia Tech
4
4
12
8
Syracuse
4
4
12
9
Duke
3
4
15
5
Miami
3
4
13
6
NC State
3
5
14
7
Wake Forest
3
5
12
8
Boston College
2
6
9
12
Pittsburgh
1
6
12
8
Clemson
1
6
11
8
Saturday
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, Noon
Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon
Florida St. at Syracuse, Noon
North Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Sunday
Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ Georgia Tech has an 8-6 all-time record against Notre Dame.
▪ The Yellow Jackets are 5-1 all time against the Irish in Atlanta.
▪ Georgia Tech has its best ACC record through eight games since the 2009-10 season, when the Yellow Jackets stood 5-3.
▪ N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. and Boston College’s Ky Bowman are two of three freshmen in the nation to score 30-or-more points in three different games this season.
▪ Six ACC teams ranked in both polls (Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisville, Notre Dame and Duke).
