January 27, 2017 1:34 PM

Georgia Tech faces another top ACC team in Notre Dame

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

North Carolina

7

1

19

3

Florida St.

6

2

18

3

Virginia

6

2

16

3

Notre Dame

6

2

17

4

Louisville

5

3

17

4

Virginia Tech

4

4

15

5

Georgia Tech

4

4

12

8

Syracuse

4

4

12

9

Duke

3

4

15

5

Miami

3

4

13

6

NC State

3

5

14

7

Wake Forest

3

5

12

8

Boston College

2

6

9

12

Pittsburgh

1

6

12

8

Clemson

1

6

11

8

Saturday

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, Noon

Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon

Florida St. at Syracuse, Noon

North Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Sunday

Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia Tech has an 8-6 all-time record against Notre Dame.

▪ The Yellow Jackets are 5-1 all time against the Irish in Atlanta.

▪ Georgia Tech has its best ACC record through eight games since the 2009-10 season, when the Yellow Jackets stood 5-3.

▪ N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. and Boston College’s Ky Bowman are two of three freshmen in the nation to score 30-or-more points in three different games this season.

▪ Six ACC teams ranked in both polls (Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisville, Notre Dame and Duke).

