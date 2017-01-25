Woods makes his 2017 debut at Farmers Insurance Open

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together Pause

4:42 Cop Shop Podcast: Burned clothes, a high-speed chase and a stolen rabbit

2:31 Tutor pleads guilty to having sex with underage boy

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

2:39 'I didn't trust God and I took things into my own hands,' woman said of $300,000 theft

1:31 Warner Robins' girls survived Harris County standout Jessika Carter again.

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

5:49 Ag experts talk about trends, forecast

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?