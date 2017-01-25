Peach State Sports Blog

January 25, 2017 2:03 PM

Woods makes his 2017 debut at Farmers Insurance Open

By Daniel Shirley

Tiger Woods will make his 2017 debut this week at the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open.

The tournament is played annual at Torrey Pines Golf Club’s South Course and North Course, and it opens Thursday. Woods will play with Jason Day and Dustin Johnson in the first two rounds.

The 14-time major championship winner has 79 PGA Tour wins, but Woods hasn’t won since the 2013 season.

Macon’s Russell Henley is not in the field this week.

Former John Milledge star Ashlan Ramsey is playing this season on the Symetra Tour, which opens its season next month.

PGA TOUR

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego.

Course: Torrey Pines GC. Yardage: 7,698 Par: 72 (South Course)

Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72. (North Course).

Purse: $6.7 million (First place: $1,206,000).

Television: CBS Sports (Saturday 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday 3-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m.)

Defending champion: Brandt Snedeker.

Top five in FedEx Cup standings: 1. Justin Thomas 1,614, 2. Hideki Matsuyama 1,177, 3. Pat Perez 754, 4. Brendan Steele 743, 5. Mackenzie Hughes 643.

LPGA TOUR

PURE SILK BAHAMAS LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Course: Ocean Club GC.

Yardage: 6,625. Par: 73.

Purse: $1.4 million (First place: $210,000).

Television: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m.).

Defending champion: Hyo Joo Kim.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Next tournament: Allianz Championship in Boca Raton, Fla., on Feb. 10-12.

