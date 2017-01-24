Georgia closing in on strong recruiting class

Georgia is ranked in the top five by all recruiting services in this recruiting class. The Bulldogs have been particularly strong in state.
National Signing Day is Feb. 1.
Jake Reuse breaks down Georgia’s class.
January 24, 2017 1:36 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
