January 23, 2017 3:17 PM

Bryant, Falcons headed to Houston for Super Bowl

Atlanta place-kicker Matt Bryant and the Falcons beat Green Bay on Sunday in the NFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl.

Bill Shanks spoke with Bryant in the locker room after Sunday’s game.

