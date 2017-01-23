Peach State Sports Blog

January 23, 2017 2:57 PM

Beasley excited about Super Bowl trip

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Vic Beasley and the Atlanta Falcons will face New England in the Super Bowl in Houston. Bill Shanks talked with Beasley in the locker room after Sunday’s win in the NFC championship game.

