Beasley excited about Super Bowl trip

Vic Beasley and the Atlanta Falcons will face New England in the Super Bowl in Houston. Bill Shanks talked with Beasley in the locker room after Sunday’s win in the NFC championship game.
January 23, 2017 2:57 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
