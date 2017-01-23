Peach State Sports Blog

January 23, 2017 2:26 PM

Falcons rout Packers, turn focus to Patriots

By Daniel Shirley

Atlanta is headed for its second Super Bowl appearance. The Falcons will face New England on Feb. 5 in Houston.

Knox Bardeen breaks down the Falcons win over Green Bay and their showdown coming up with New England.

