Falcons rout Packers, turn focus to Patriots

Atlanta is headed for its second Super Bowl appearance. The Falcons will face New England on Feb. 5 in Houston.
Knox Bardeen breaks down the Falcons win over Green Bay and their showdown coming up with New England.
January 23, 2017 2:26 PM
Atlanta is headed for its second Super Bowl appearance. The Falcons will face New England on Feb. 5 in Houston.
Knox Bardeen breaks down the Falcons win over Green Bay and their showdown coming up with New England.
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments