The Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl for the second time. The game will be played at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 in Houston.
It marks the third time Houston has hosted the Super Bowl.
The Falcons defeated Green Bay on Sunday in the NFC championship game to earn their second trip to the NFL’s title game. New England knocked off Pittsburgh on Sunday night in the AFC championship game and is headed to the Super Bowl for the ninth time, which is the most for any franchise (Pittsburgh, Denver and Dallas are tied for second with eight).
What are the odds in the game? Ticket costs are at an all-time high.
Atlanta lost to Denver in its only other Super Bowl appearance in 1999.
Eight teams have appeared in the Super Bowl without winning it: Buffalo (four), Minnesota (four), Cincinnati (two), Philadelphia (two), Carolina (two), Arizona (one), San Diego (one), Tennessee (one). Four teams have never reached the Super Bowl: Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Houston, although Cleveland and Detroit did win NFL titles before the Super Bowl era.
The Falcons’ defense was strong against the Packers.
The season has been a magical ride for the Falcons.
Middle Georgia fans are enjoying the Falcons’ season.
Speed has played a big part in the Falcons’ Super Bowl run.
Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who appears to be headed to San Francisco as the 49ers’ head coach, battled a flu bug before the game.
Sunday’s game was the final game at the Georgia Dome.
The Super Bowl could be a shootout.
