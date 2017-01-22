Peach State Sports Blog

Mercer assistant coach leaves for Presbyterian post

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb has a opening on his coaching staff.

Presbyterian head coach Tommy Spangler announced the hiring of Mitch Doolittle as Presbyterian’s defensive coordinator this weekend.

Doolittle, a 2007 Presbyterian graduate, served as Mercer’s secondary coach and co-special teams coordinator for five seasons. He played for Presbyterian from 2003 to 2006.

