Mercer assistant coach leaves for Presbyterian post

Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb has a opening on his coaching staff.
Presbyterian head coach Tommy Spangler announced the hiring of Mitch Doolittle as Presbyterian’s defensive coordinator this weekend.
Doolittle, a 2007 Presbyterian graduate, served as Mercer’s secondary coach and co-special teams coordinator for five seasons. He played for Presbyterian from 2003 to 2006.
Doolittle, Cornett Join Blue Hose Football Staff— PC Football (@BlueHoseFtball) January 20, 2017
