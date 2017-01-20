Mercer looking to get on track

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
UNC-Greensboro
6
1
15
5
Chattanooga
5
1
14
4
ETSU
4
2
14
5
Samford
4
2
13
6
Furman
4
2
11
8
Wofford
3
3
8
11
Mercer
2
5
8
12
The Citadel
2
6
9
12
Western Carolina
1
5
6
13
VMI
1
5
4
13
Saturday
Mercer at Western Carolina, 2 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 4 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Sunday
Wofford at ETSU, 2 p.m.
Of note
▪ Western Carolina leads its series with Mercer 7-4, including winning every meeting since Mercer joined the Southern Conference.
▪ Mercer is 0-5 on Saturdays this season.
▪ Three of Mercer’s conference losses have been by two points
▪ The Bears are 3-6 in one-score games.
