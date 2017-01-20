Peach State Sports Blog

January 20, 2017 10:47 PM

Mercer looking to get on track

By Daniel Shirley

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

UNC-Greensboro

6

1

15

5

Chattanooga

5

1

14

4

ETSU

4

2

14

5

Samford

4

2

13

6

Furman

4

2

11

8

Wofford

3

3

8

11

Mercer

2

5

8

12

The Citadel

2

6

9

12

Western Carolina

1

5

6

13

VMI

1

5

4

13

Saturday

Mercer at Western Carolina, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 4 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Wofford at ETSU, 2 p.m.

Of note

▪ Western Carolina leads its series with Mercer 7-4, including winning every meeting since Mercer joined the Southern Conference.

▪ Mercer is 0-5 on Saturdays this season.

▪ Three of Mercer’s conference losses have been by two points

▪ The Bears are 3-6 in one-score games.

