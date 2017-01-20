Georgia hits the road at Texas A&M

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Kentucky
6
0
16
2
South Carolina
5
0
15
3
Florida
5
1
14
4
Alabama
4
1
11
6
Georgia
4
2
12
6
Mississippi St.
3
2
12
5
Arkansas
3
3
14
4
Auburn
2
4
12
6
Mississippi
2
4
11
7
Tennessee
2
4
9
9
Vanderbilt
2
4
8
10
Texas A&M
1
5
9
8
LSU
1
5
9
8
Missouri
0
5
5
12
Saturday
Georgia at Texas A&M, Noon
Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon
Mississippi at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
LSU at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ Georgia is 4-1 in it series against Texas A&M.
▪ J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten are the nation’s fifth-best inside-outside scoring combination among teams with two of the top-250 scorers in country. They are averaging a combined 36.2 points per game.
▪ South Carolina is off to its best conference start since the 1996-97 team opened 11-0.
▪ Kentucky has scored at least 87 points for the sixth straight game.
