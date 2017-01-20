Peach State Sports Blog

January 20, 2017 12:43 PM

Georgia hits the road at Texas A&M

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Kentucky

6

0

16

2

South Carolina

5

0

15

3

Florida

5

1

14

4

Alabama

4

1

11

6

Georgia

4

2

12

6

Mississippi St.

3

2

12

5

Arkansas

3

3

14

4

Auburn

2

4

12

6

Mississippi

2

4

11

7

Tennessee

2

4

9

9

Vanderbilt

2

4

8

10

Texas A&M

1

5

9

8

LSU

1

5

9

8

Missouri

0

5

5

12

Saturday

Georgia at Texas A&M, Noon

Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon

Mississippi at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia is 4-1 in it series against Texas A&M.

▪ J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten are the nation’s fifth-best inside-outside scoring combination among teams with two of the top-250 scorers in country. They are averaging a combined 36.2 points per game.

▪ South Carolina is off to its best conference start since the 1996-97 team opened 11-0.

▪ Kentucky has scored at least 87 points for the sixth straight game.

Sports Videos