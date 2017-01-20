Georgia Tech stays on road in Virginia

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida State
5
1
17
2
North Carolina
5
1
17
3
Notre Dame
5
1
16
3
Louisville
4
2
16
3
Virginia
4
2
14
3
Virginia Tech
3
3
14
4
Georgia Tech
3
3
11
7
Syracuse
3
3
11
8
Duke
2
3
14
4
Miami
2
3
12
5
N.C. State
2
4
13
6
Wake Forest
2
4
11
7
Boston College
2
4
9
10
Pittsburgh
1
5
12
7
Clemson
1
5
11
7
Saturday
North Carolina at Boston College, Noon
Syracuse at Notre Dame, Noon
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest at N.C. State, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Florida State, 2 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ Georgia Tech leads its series with Virginia 40-38.
▪ Virginia has won nine of the past 11 meetings.
▪ The Yellow Jackets are 11-1 this season when they shoot a better percentage from the floor, are 10-0 when scoring 70 points and 10-1 when attempting more free throws than the opponent.
▪ Florida State’s game Saturday against Louisville is its sixth straight game against a ranked team.
