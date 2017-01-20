Peach State Sports Blog

January 20, 2017 12:25 PM

Georgia Tech stays on road in Virginia

By Daniel Shirley

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida State

5

1

17

2

North Carolina

5

1

17

3

Notre Dame

5

1

16

3

Louisville

4

2

16

3

Virginia

4

2

14

3

Virginia Tech

3

3

14

4

Georgia Tech

3

3

11

7

Syracuse

3

3

11

8

Duke

2

3

14

4

Miami

2

3

12

5

N.C. State

2

4

13

6

Wake Forest

2

4

11

7

Boston College

2

4

9

10

Pittsburgh

1

5

12

7

Clemson

1

5

11

7

Saturday

North Carolina at Boston College, Noon

Syracuse at Notre Dame, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at N.C. State, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Florida State, 2 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia Tech leads its series with Virginia 40-38.

▪ Virginia has won nine of the past 11 meetings.

▪ The Yellow Jackets are 11-1 this season when they shoot a better percentage from the floor, are 10-0 when scoring 70 points and 10-1 when attempting more free throws than the opponent.

▪ Florida State’s game Saturday against Louisville is its sixth straight game against a ranked team.

Peach State Sports Blog

