Strong start propels Mercer past Furman

In their previous two games, the Mercer women had a strong start in a win over UNC Greensboro and a strong finish in a win over Western Carolina.
So head coach Susie Gardner was looking for a 40-minute performance Thursday night against Furman at Hawkins Arena.
The Bears gave their head coach just what she was looking for in a 76-52 win in Southern Conference play. Mercer jumped out to a 17-4 lead and led 22-15 after the first quarter. Leading 50-42 entering the fourth quarter, the Bears outscored the Paladins 26-10 to pull away.
Mercer made 22-of-33 shots from the floor in those two quarters to improve to 15-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Furman drops to 10-10 and 3-1.
Three who mattered
Kahlia Lawrence: The junior, who entered the game averaging more than 25 points per game in conference games, had another strong night with 21 points. She shot 10-of-17.
Sydni Means: The Bears’ point guard had a career-high 14 assists, including eight in the first quarter, and scored a season-high 19 points.
Alex Williams: The junior forward hit 9-of-13 shots and scored 19 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.
Observations
Controlling the paint: The Bears outscored Furman 38-20 on the inside and finished with a 41-22 rebounding advantage.
Strong shooting and strong defense: Mercer shot 34-of-62 (54.8 percent) and held Furman to just 40.4 percent (21-of-52), using mostly a suffocating zone defense.
Taking care of the ball: The Bears are second in the nation with just 10.5 turnovers per game, and they had 10 while they finished with 22 rebounds.
Helping out on the boards: KeKe Calloway had nine points, while Amanda Thompson had six, but their biggest contributions came on the boards. Calloway had eight rebounds, while Thompson had seven.
Worth mentioning
Controlling the series: Mercer has won five straight games with Furman.
They said it
Gardner on the win: “We had a really strong start and a great finish. This was one of our most complete games. For whatever reason, our players do get a little hyped for Furman. We have a lot of respect for them. We had two players with double-doubles.”
Gardner on the complete-team win: “Syndi was, I thought, spectacular. They really did a good job of keeping Kahlia from getting the ball, but yet she still had 21 points. And then they would try to take something away from Syd, and she would find Alex rolling or something. Amanda was just a monster again on the offensive glass, and KeKe had a big rebounding night, so it was as close to a complete game as we’ve had this year.”
Lawrence on the strong start: “I think we realized, obviously, from our last game that we have to start the game off really well because Furman’s a good team, and we know that. They can come out and hit shots quickly, and anybody on the team can pretty much shoot, so we knew we had to come out and set the tone of the game.”
Means on her double-double: “Coming off the ball screens I felt pretty good. Once I got my legs up under me, I was hitting shots, and when they came on to me, I was able to dump it down to my teammates, so it just ended up working out really nice for us.”
Williams on the win: “We were really focused going into the game, and we were just playing together and knew the game plan, the couple of days we had, the couple of days to prepare. So we were dialed in all three days leading up to the game.”
What’s next?
Mercer stays at home Saturday when it hosts Wofford at 2 p.m.
