San Francisco appears to be closing in on Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan is in his second season as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, but the San Francisco 49ers reportedly are targeting him to be their head coach.
Shanahan’s Falcons will play in the NFC championship game Sunday when they will host Green Bay. The winner takes on the winner of the AFC championship game (Pittsburgh at New England) in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 in Houston.
Shanahan has never been a head coach, working in the NFL as an assistant since 2004. He also has been an assistant with Tampa Bay (offensive quality control coordinator, 2004-05), Houston (wide receivers coach, 2006; quarterbacks coach 2007; offensive coordinator 2008-09), Washington (offensive coordinator 2010-13) and Cleveland (2014).
Matt Barrows from the Sacramento Bee writes that Shanahan almost certainly would accept the Falcons’ offer.
In fact, the Falcons’ coaches have been informed Shahanan will be leaving and are being supportive of the move.
Shanahan should have the leverage over 49ers owner Jed York to get a deal done.
The 49ers also are looking for a general manager.
Because of his leverage, Shanahan can’t lose with his decision to become a first-time head coach or stay with the Falcons. He’s the big winner, in fact.
