Mercer’s Lawrence named conference player of the week

Mercer junior Kahlia Lawrence was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Lawrence led Mercer in scoring with 27.0 points per game in wins over UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina. Lawrence scored a game-high 24 points against UNC Greensboro and added nine rebounds and four assists. She followed that up with a game-high 30 points and seven rebounds as Mercer pulled out a win over Western Carolina.
Lawrence leads the conference, averaging 25.8 points per game in conference games and 19.2 points per game overall. This is the second player of the week honor for Lawrence this season.
Mercer (14-4 overall, 7-2 Southern Conference) hosts Furman on Thursday.
