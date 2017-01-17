Peach State Sports Blog

January 17, 2017 11:43 AM

Mercer’s Lawrence named conference player of the week

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer junior Kahlia Lawrence was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Lawrence led Mercer in scoring with 27.0 points per game in wins over UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina. Lawrence scored a game-high 24 points against UNC Greensboro and added nine rebounds and four assists. She followed that up with a game-high 30 points and seven rebounds as Mercer pulled out a win over Western Carolina.

Lawrence leads the conference, averaging 25.8 points per game in conference games and 19.2 points per game overall. This is the second player of the week honor for Lawrence this season.

Mercer (14-4 overall, 7-2 Southern Conference) hosts Furman on Thursday.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer gains confidence from win over Samford

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos