Falcons await Cowboys or Packers for NFC title game

The Atlanta Falcons knocked off the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday to clinch a spot in the NFC championship game.
The Falcons will player either the Dallas Cowboys or Green Bay Packers in the championship game for the right to go to the Super Bowl in Houston. The Packers and Cowboys face off Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons are playing in the NFC championship game for the fourth time. They are 1-2 in their previous trips, including their most recent trip — a 28-24 loss to San Francisco.
The Telegraph’s Brandon Sudge covered Saturday’s game.
Matt Ryan carried his strong play from the regular season into the playoffs.
What did the Falcons think about the win?
Seattle’s Michael Bennett was not pleased with the loss and reportedly took out it on a reporter. He also nearly came to blows with Atlanta’s Ryan Schraeder.
