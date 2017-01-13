Peach State Sports Blog

January 13, 2017 6:03 PM

Georgia stays on the road against Florida

By Daniel Shirley

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Kentucky

4

0

14

2

Florida

4

0

13

3

South Carolina

3

0

13

3

Georgia

3

1

11

5

Mississippi St.

2

1

11

4

Alabama

2

1

9

6

Vanderbilt

2

2

8

8

Arkansas

1

3

12

4

Auburn

1

3

11

5

Mississippi

1

3

10

6

Texas A&M

1

3

9

6

LSU

1

3

9

6

Tennessee

1

3

8

8

Missouri

0

3

5

10

Saturday

Georgia at Florida, Noon

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Florida leads its all-time series with Georgia 111-102, including 63-35 in Gainesville, Florida.

▪ Georgia has won its past two road games.

▪ Road teams are 17-9 (65.4 percent) in conference play this season. SEC teams have won 34.2 percent of their conference road games over the previous 10 years.

▪ South Carolina is 3-0 since senior guard Sindarius Thornwell returned from suspension and is 10-0 with him in the lineup.

▪ Kentucky’s Malik Monk leads the SEC in scoring at 21.7 points per game. He is attempting to become just the fourth freshman to lead the conference in scoring and the first since LSU’s Chris Jackson averaged 30.2 in 1989.

