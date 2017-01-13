Mercer faces another tough test against Chattanooga

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Chattanooga
4
1
13
4
UNC-Greensboro
4
1
13
5
ETSU
3
1
13
4
Furman
3
1
10
7
Samford
3
2
12
6
Mercer
2
3
8
10
The Citadel
2
4
9
10
Wofford
1
3
6
11
VMI
1
3
4
11
W. Carolina
0
4
5
12
Saturday
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Of note
▪ Chattanooga leads its all-time series with Mercer 34-31, and the Mocs have won three straight.
▪ Two of the past four games in the series have gone to overtime, and five of the past 10 have been decided by one possession.
▪ Mercer hit a season-high 14 3-pointers in its win Wednesday at Samford.
▪ Mercer is 0-5 on Saturdays this season.
Comments