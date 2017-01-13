Peach State Sports Blog

January 13, 2017 6:00 PM

Mercer faces another tough test against Chattanooga

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Chattanooga

4

1

13

4

UNC-Greensboro

4

1

13

5

ETSU

3

1

13

4

Furman

3

1

10

7

Samford

3

2

12

6

Mercer

2

3

8

10

The Citadel

2

4

9

10

Wofford

1

3

6

11

VMI

1

3

4

11

W. Carolina

0

4

5

12

Saturday

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Of note

▪ Chattanooga leads its all-time series with Mercer 34-31, and the Mocs have won three straight.

▪ Two of the past four games in the series have gone to overtime, and five of the past 10 have been decided by one possession.

▪ Mercer hit a season-high 14 3-pointers in its win Wednesday at Samford.

▪ Mercer is 0-5 on Saturdays this season.

