Strawberry happy to be back in routine with Mercer teammates

Mercer junior Jordan Strawberry’s timing understandably was a bit off for the Bears’ game with East Tennessee State on Jan. 7.
Returning to the team after his grandfather’s funeral and missing a win over VMI, Strawberry scored four points on 2-of-9 shooting in 26 minutes in the 67-58 loss. But Strawberry and the Bears got back in a rhythm Wednesday with a road win over Samford, and the Bears hope to keep that momentum going at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Chattanooga.
“It was really good to get back into being in basketball,” said Strawberry, who returned to the team at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 for the 4:30 p.m. tipoff. “I know my grandfather would want me to do that. He was a big basketball guy, so I know that’s what he would want for me.”
Against Samford, Strawberry had 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 on 3-pointers, and added four assists in 25 minutes. He is averaging 11.2 points and 4.5 assists per game
“I think Saturday I wasn’t really in a routine, so it was a struggle for me,” Strawberry of the East Tennessee State game. “It’s good to be back in the routine of working and being in the gym with my guys, my teammates.”
That work paid off against Samford. The Bears pulled out the 68-65 win to improve to 8-10 overall and 2-3 in Southern Conference play.
Mercer hit 10-of-14 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 14 3s.
“It gives us a lot of confidence knowing that this was a game we finished out,” junior forward Stephon Jelks said. “It was a close game. Usually in the past, in the close games, we really didn’t finish them out, but in this game (Wednesday), we saw that we can finish out games, and that gives us a lot of confidence going into (Chattanooga) Saturday.”
That confidence could be necessary for Mercer (8-10, 2-3 Southern Conference) against Chattanooga, which is 13-4 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The Mocs won the conference tournament title last year and return most of their weapons from that team. They beat Tennessee early in the season and lost to Vanderbilt by two points.
Mercer lost twice to Chattanooga last year, by 12 points on the road and by six at home.
“We have another tremendous team coming in, Chattanooga, who’s done a lot of damage to a lot of different teams already,” Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman said. “We know what we’re up against. They’ve got all the guys returning off last year’s conference championship team, but we played them really tough in here last year and had an opportunity to get a win; didn’t quite get it done. I think we’ll have a great crowd, and our guys are going to be excited about the opportunity.”
