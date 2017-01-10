Clemson celebrates second national title after a thriller

The Clemson Tigers won their second national championship Monday night in a game for the ages.
The Tigers, who won their first national title in the 1981 season, beat Alabama 35-31 in a thriller in Tampa, Florida. Clemson stopped Alabama from winning back to back titles after Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last year in the championship game.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson hit Hunter Renfrow with a 2-yard touchdown pass with one second left for the game-winner. Alabama took the lead with a 30-yard run by Jalen Hurts with 2:07 left.
The Associated Press’ Paul Newberry thanked Clemson and Alabama for the great game.
Clemson’s sideline celebrated the title.
The Associated Press wrote the game is one of the best ever and that Clemson fans went through a wave of emotion.
Clemson’s wide receivers stepped up in a big way.
Watson announced he’s leaving the school for the NFL, but he isn’t worried about where he’s going in the NFL draft.
Renfrow’s game-winning catch is what Clemson is all about. Here is the catch.
Alabama had a magical drive to take the drive late.
Nick Saban showed his class by seeking out Swinney after the game.
Alabama’s defense had another great run.
Comments