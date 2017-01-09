Dupree’s hits talk of opening weekend of NFL playoffs

Bud Dupree and the Pittsburgh defense played well against Miami in the opening round of the AFC playoffs.
The Steelers advance to face Kansas City in the next round, while Houston travels to New England.
The Steelers’ defense has plenty of confidence heading to Kansas City.
Dupree, a former Wilkinson County standout, had two big hits in the game, including this one.
Former Rutland star Marquette King had a busy game in Oakland’s loss to Houston.
In the NFC, Atlanta hosts Seattle, while Dallas hosts Green Bay.
