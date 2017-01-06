Peach State Sports Blog

January 6, 2017 5:16 PM

Mercer set for Southern Conference showdown with East Tennessee State

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Furman

3

0

10

6

ETSU

2

0

12

3

Chattanooga

2

1

11

4

UNC-Greensboro

2

1

11

5

Samford

2

1

11

5

Mercer

1

2

7

9

Wofford

1

2

6

10

The Citadel

1

3

8

9

W. Carolina

0

2

5

10

VMI

0

2

3

10

Saturday

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 7 p.m.

Of note

▪ East Tennessee State leads the series with Mercer 16-8.

▪ Mercer has won six of the past 10 meetings.

▪ The Buccaneers have reached 100 points in both of their conference games, scoring 102 points against VMI and 115 against The Citadel.

Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

