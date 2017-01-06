Mercer set for Southern Conference showdown with East Tennessee State

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Furman
3
0
10
6
ETSU
2
0
12
3
Chattanooga
2
1
11
4
UNC-Greensboro
2
1
11
5
Samford
2
1
11
5
Mercer
1
2
7
9
Wofford
1
2
6
10
The Citadel
1
3
8
9
W. Carolina
0
2
5
10
VMI
0
2
3
10
Saturday
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 7 p.m.
Of note
▪ East Tennessee State leads the series with Mercer 16-8.
▪ Mercer has won six of the past 10 meetings.
▪ The Buccaneers have reached 100 points in both of their conference games, scoring 102 points against VMI and 115 against The Citadel.
