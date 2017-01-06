Peach State Sports Blog

January 6, 2017 3:00 PM

Georgia stays at home to meet Missouri

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Kentucky

2

0

12

2

Florida

2

0

11

3

Vanderbilt

2

0

8

6

South Carolina

1

0

11

3

Alabama

1

0

8

5

Arkansas

1

1

12

2

LSU

1

1

9

4

Georgia

1

1

9

5

Tennessee

1

1

8

6

Mississippi St.

0

1

9

4

Missouri

0

1

5

8

Auburn

0

2

10

4

Mississippi

0

2

9

5

Texas A&M

0

2

8

5

Saturday

Missouri at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 5:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky, 8:30 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia leads its series with Missouri 5-4.

▪ Six SEC teams are in the top 50 in the NCAA RPI.

▪ Kentucky‘s Isaiah Briscoe and De’Aaron Fox are the first teammates to record triple-doubles in the same season in SEC history.

▪ Auburn tied an SEC record with 21 made 3-pointers in a 117-52 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

