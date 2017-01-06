Georgia stays at home to meet Missouri

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Kentucky
2
0
12
2
Florida
2
0
11
3
Vanderbilt
2
0
8
6
South Carolina
1
0
11
3
Alabama
1
0
8
5
Arkansas
1
1
12
2
LSU
1
1
9
4
Georgia
1
1
9
5
Tennessee
1
1
8
6
Mississippi St.
0
1
9
4
Missouri
0
1
5
8
Auburn
0
2
10
4
Mississippi
0
2
9
5
Texas A&M
0
2
8
5
Saturday
Missouri at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 5:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Kentucky, 8:30 p.m.
Of note
▪ Georgia leads its series with Missouri 5-4.
▪ Six SEC teams are in the top 50 in the NCAA RPI.
▪ Kentucky‘s Isaiah Briscoe and De’Aaron Fox are the first teammates to record triple-doubles in the same season in SEC history.
▪ Auburn tied an SEC record with 21 made 3-pointers in a 117-52 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday.
