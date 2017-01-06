Georgia Tech faces another tough game with Louisville

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida St.
2
0
14
1
Notre Dame
2
0
13
2
Duke
1
1
13
2
North Carolina
1
1
13
3
Virginia Tech
1
1
12
2
Pittsburgh
1
1
12
3
NC State
1
1
12
3
Miami
1
1
11
3
Clemson
1
1
11
3
Georgia Tech
1
1
9
5
Syracuse
1
1
9
6
Boston College
1
1
8
7
Virginia
1
2
11
3
Wake Forest
1
2
10
5
Louisville
0
2
12
3
Saturday
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
NC State at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Wake Forest at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Of note
▪ Georgia Tech plays its third straight game against a top-10 team, the first time the program has faced such a stretch.
▪ Louisville leads the all-time series 18-13, including winning all three games since it joined the ACC.
▪ Virginia Tech freshman Dennis Smith had the program’s second triple-double Wednesday.
▪ Florida State is 2-0 in ACC play for only the third time.
▪ Seven ACC teams are ranked in the top 25.
