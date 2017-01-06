Peach State Sports Blog

January 6, 2017 2:52 PM

Georgia Tech faces another tough game with Louisville

By Daniel Shirley

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida St.

2

0

14

1

Notre Dame

2

0

13

2

Duke

1

1

13

2

North Carolina

1

1

13

3

Virginia Tech

1

1

12

2

Pittsburgh

1

1

12

3

NC State

1

1

12

3

Miami

1

1

11

3

Clemson

1

1

11

3

Georgia Tech

1

1

9

5

Syracuse

1

1

9

6

Boston College

1

1

8

7

Virginia

1

2

11

3

Wake Forest

1

2

10

5

Louisville

0

2

12

3

Saturday

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Wake Forest at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Of note

▪ Georgia Tech plays its third straight game against a top-10 team, the first time the program has faced such a stretch.

▪ Louisville leads the all-time series 18-13, including winning all three games since it joined the ACC.

▪ Virginia Tech freshman Dennis Smith had the program’s second triple-double Wednesday.

▪ Florida State is 2-0 in ACC play for only the third time.

▪ Seven ACC teams are ranked in the top 25.

