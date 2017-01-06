Mercer braces for another tough test

T.J. Cromer is the only East Tennessee State player averaging in double figures, but Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman isn’t fooled by that. Hoffman explained exactly how talented and deep the Buccaneers are.
Hoffman’s Bears will see that firsthand when Mercer hosts East Tennessee State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Hawkins Arena in Southern Conference play.
Cromer is averaging 18.5 points per game, while Desonta Bradford is second on the team at 9.4. But there are five other players averaging at least six points per game.
“You can’t mention one guy. There’s just nine million of them,” Hoffman said. “Bradford is playing at a high level. Cromer’s all-conference; he can get shots anywhere he wants. They’ve got beasts inside, big guys. They run them in and out.”
Mercer (7-9) got its first conference win after two road losses by beating VMI on Thursday. East Tennessee State won its conference opener Thursday, crushing The Citadel 115-71, to improve to 12-3 overall.
“We can’t let them get in an open-court game,” Hoffman said. “It just fuels them because they’ve got so many guys who can make offensive plays.”
Still, the Bears feel like they have some momentum after their win Thursday going into a tough stretch. After Saturday, three of Mercer’s next four games game are on the road.
“We’ve just got to lock in and take what the coaches give us, all the details and try to apply that in a game versus them, and we’ll have a good chance of winning,” Mercer junior Demetre Rivers said of Saturday’s game.
Comments