Mercer gets much-needed win against VMI

The Mercer Bears needed a win ... any win.
And they got one Thursday night at Hawkins Arena, beating VMI 68-50 in their Southern Conference home opener. Mercer (7-9) opened conference play by losing on the road to Wofford and Furman and had lost five of its previous six games before facing VMI. VMI drops to 3-10 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Mercer led by 10 (37-27) at the half and continued to pull away from the Keydets in the second half, outscoring VMI 31-23 after halftime. Mercer’s defense controlled the action, holding VMI to 33.3 percent shooting (18-of-54) from the floor. The Keydets, who base their offense around the 3-pointer, struggled from deep, hitting 4 x-of-26 3-point tries.
Demetre Rivers led a balanced Mercer attack with 11 points, while Ria’n Holland had 10, Desmond Ringer nine and Stephon Jelks and Ryan Johnson each eight.
Mercer continues conference play at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Hawkins Arena against East Tennessee State.
