Lawrence, Mercer pull away from East Tennessee State

Typically when the Mercer women’s basketball team needs a play, it goes to junior Kahlia Lawrence.
That was the case Thursday night in the Southern Conference opener for the Bears.
Sparked by their leader, Mercer overcame a third-quarter deficit to pull away for a 72-55 win over East Tennessee State. Mercer improves to 11-3 overall, while East Tennessee State drops to 8-8 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Mercer trailed down 38-35 in the third quarter after a tight first half, but the Bears outscored the Buccaneers 14-6 the rest of the quarter to lead 49-44 entering the final quarter. Mercer kept the momentum going with a 14-6 run to start the final quarter with Lawrence leading the way.
Lawrence finished with 25 points, including 18 in the second half. After shooting just 3-of-10 in the first half, Lawrence made 8-of-14 in the second half. Juniors Alex Williams and Sydni Means also had strong games with Williams finish with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Means just missing a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Mercer returns to action at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hawkins Arena with a showdown against Chattanooga. The two teams finished as co-regular-season champions in the Southern Conference last year, and Chattanooga then beat Mercer in the conference tournament championship game.
