Peach State Sports Blog

January 5, 2017 7:26 PM

Lawrence, Mercer pull away from East Tennessee State

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Typically when the Mercer women’s basketball team needs a play, it goes to junior Kahlia Lawrence.

That was the case Thursday night in the Southern Conference opener for the Bears.

Sparked by their leader, Mercer overcame a third-quarter deficit to pull away for a 72-55 win over East Tennessee State. Mercer improves to 11-3 overall, while East Tennessee State drops to 8-8 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Mercer trailed down 38-35 in the third quarter after a tight first half, but the Bears outscored the Buccaneers 14-6 the rest of the quarter to lead 49-44 entering the final quarter. Mercer kept the momentum going with a 14-6 run to start the final quarter with Lawrence leading the way.

Lawrence finished with 25 points, including 18 in the second half. After shooting just 3-of-10 in the first half, Lawrence made 8-of-14 in the second half. Juniors Alex Williams and Sydni Means also had strong games with Williams finish with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Means just missing a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Mercer returns to action at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hawkins Arena with a showdown against Chattanooga. The two teams finished as co-regular-season champions in the Southern Conference last year, and Chattanooga then beat Mercer in the conference tournament championship game.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Big week for Peach County standout

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos