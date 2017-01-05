Georgia State officially takes over Turner Field

On Thursday, Georgia State officially took control of Turner Field.
Georgia State and Carter, Oakwood Development and Healey Weatherholtz have come up with a mix of housing, retail and athletics and academic space on the 68-acre site, as well as the conversion of the stadium into a new home for Panthers football.
The Panthers plan to play in their new stadium in 2017. The season opener is Sept. 2 against Ball State.
The AJC had an update on the situation, as well.
Georgia State recently hired former South Carolina assistant Shawn Elliott as its football head coach. The Atlanta Braves, who had called Turner Field home since 1997, will move into SunTrust Park this season.
