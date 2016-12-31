Mercer routs Paine, rolls into conference play

The Mercer women wrapped up their non-conference schedule in style Saturday, beating Paine 93-50.
The Bears (11-3) open Southern Conference play at 5 p.m. on Thursday with a home game against East Tennessee State.
On Saturday, Kahlia Lawrence and KeKe Calloway led the Bears with 18 points each, combining to hit 15 of their 23 shots from the floor. Mercer’s largest lead was 46 points.
Alex Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Rachel Selph added 10 points off the bench. Point guard Sydni Means had eight points and 13 rebounds as the Bears finished with 26 assists and shot 41-of-75 (54.7 percent) from the floor.
