Mercer heading into conference opener

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
UNC-Greensboro
1
0
10
4
ETSU
0
0
10
3
Chattanooga
0
0
9
3
Samford
0
0
9
4
Furman
0
0
7
6
Mercer
0
0
6
7
W. Carolina
0
0
5
8
Wofford
0
0
5
8
VMI
0
0
3
8
The Citadel
0
1
7
7
Thursday
ETSU 92, Savannah St. 71
Saturday
The Citadel at Furman, Noon
Mercer at Wofford, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 2 p.m.
Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Of note
▪ Southern Conference teams have combined for 19 non-conference road wins, which is the most since the 2007-08 season.
▪ Wofford has a 22-19 lead in its series history with Mercer.
▪ Chattanooga leads the conference in scoring margin (plus-12.8). Four conference teams (Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Furman, UNC Greensboro) are outscoring their opponents by at least 10 points per game.
▪ Western Carolina’s Larry Hunter and Wofford’s Mike Young both rank among the top 15 winningest coaches in conference history.
▪ Samford’s Wyatt Walker leads the conference with 10.5 rebounds per game. The last player to lead the conference in rebounding with at least 10.0 rebounds per contest was UNCG’s Ben Stywall in 2010.
▪ Nine different Southern Conference players have scored at least 30 points in a game this season.
▪ The Citadel leads the conference in scoring, averaging 102.0 points per game, while Furman leads in scoring defense, allowing 63.2 points.
▪ QJ Peterson from VMI leads the conference in scoring at 18.5 points per game.
