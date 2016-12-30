Peach State Sports Blog

December 30, 2016 11:39 AM

Georgia kicks off SEC play with a win

Standings

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Kentucky

1

0

11

2

Florida

1

0

10

3

Georgia

1

0

9

4

Tennessee

1

0

8

5

Vanderbilt

1

0

7

6

South Carolina

0

0

10

2

Alabama

0

0

7

5

Missouri

0

0

5

7

Mississippi St.

0

0

9

3

Arkansas

0

1

11

2

Auburn

0

1

10

3

Mississippi

0

1

9

4

LSU

0

1

8

4

Texas A&M

0

1

8

4

Thursday

Georgia 96, Auburn 84

Tennessee 73, Texas A&M 63

Kentucky 99, Mississippi 76

Mississippi St. 77, UMKC 54

Lipscomb 81, Missouri 76

Alabama 83, Stetson 60

Florida 81, Arkansas 72

Vanderbilt 96, LSU 89

Friday

South Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Of note

▪ Yante Maten had a season-high 31 points and J.J. Frazier had a season-high 27 in leading Georgia over Auburn.

▪ The game was Maten’s third 30-point game of the season and the fourth of his career.

▪ Georgia’s SEC home opener is Wednesday against South Carolina.

▪ Kentucky (eighth) and Florida (25th) are ranked in the AP top 25.

▪ Malik Monk had 34 points in Kentucky’s win over Mississippi.

