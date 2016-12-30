Georgia kicks off SEC play with a win

Standings
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Kentucky
1
0
11
2
Florida
1
0
10
3
Georgia
1
0
9
4
Tennessee
1
0
8
5
Vanderbilt
1
0
7
6
South Carolina
0
0
10
2
Alabama
0
0
7
5
Missouri
0
0
5
7
Mississippi St.
0
0
9
3
Arkansas
0
1
11
2
Auburn
0
1
10
3
Mississippi
0
1
9
4
LSU
0
1
8
4
Texas A&M
0
1
8
4
Thursday
Georgia 96, Auburn 84
Tennessee 73, Texas A&M 63
Kentucky 99, Mississippi 76
Mississippi St. 77, UMKC 54
Lipscomb 81, Missouri 76
Alabama 83, Stetson 60
Florida 81, Arkansas 72
Vanderbilt 96, LSU 89
Friday
South Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Of note
▪ Yante Maten had a season-high 31 points and J.J. Frazier had a season-high 27 in leading Georgia over Auburn.
▪ The game was Maten’s third 30-point game of the season and the fourth of his career.
▪ Georgia’s SEC home opener is Wednesday against South Carolina.
▪ Kentucky (eighth) and Florida (25th) are ranked in the AP top 25.
▪ Malik Monk had 34 points in Kentucky’s win over Mississippi.
Comments